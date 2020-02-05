SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Sandersville police and Washington County deputies are looking for a man wanted for Aggravated Assault charges in connection to shootings in the area.

According to a post on the Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, investigators are asking people to be on the lookout for 24-year-old Deaundre Quaon Simmons. The post says Simmons is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on this case, you can call 552-0911.

