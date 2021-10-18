Police in Athens investigating string of 6 armed robberies near UGA

The armed robberies took place over the weekend in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating multiple armed robberies that took place near the University of Georgia over the weekend.

Investigators said Monday believe the armed robberies could be connected.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, two men, wearing black hoodies, black pants and masks, came out behind an apartment at the 300-block of Pope Street, and robbed two victims at gunpoint. They stole approximately $80 and left.

Then, at around12:30 a.m., the two men wearing black hoodies went to another apartment in the area of Second Street and Dr. MLK Jr. Parkway and robbed three more victims at gunpoint. Athens-Clarke Police said they took about $125 in total from the victims and left.

Ten minutes later, the two men attempted to rob two more victims at gunpoint at the 300-block of Willow Street near another apartment. Athens-Clarke Police said the suspects demanded to see their wallets and searched them for money but left when they didn't have any cash.

All three locations where the victims were robbed at gunpoint are within a five-minute drive or less of each other. The locations are within a 10-minute drive of the University of Georgia.

The next night, at around 12:30 a.m., one man, in a black hoodie and mask, attempted to rob a victim at gunpoint in the area of Vine Street and Hillside Street. The suspect demanded money from the victim but he did not get any in this incident.

Twenty minutes later, the man attempted to rob two victims at gunpoint near another apartment in the area of Fourth Street and Bonnie Lane. The suspect demanded money again but also didn't get any in this incident, Athens-Clarke Police said.

Another 10 minutes later, one man attempted to rob a victim at gunpoint in the area of Baxter Street and Finley Street. Again, the suspect demanded money from the victim but took off without any.

All three locations where the attempted robberies took place in these incidents are within an eight-minute drive of each other. The location of Baxter Street and South Finley Street is the closest of the armed robberies to UGA's campus, about a four-minute driver.

Athens-Clarke Police said in an incident report that several of the victims were walking from downtown back to their apartments. In the first armed robbery, Athens-Clarke Police attempted to track the suspects with K-9 but were unsuccessful. Investigators have also attempted to find surveillance footage of the suspects.