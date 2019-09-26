MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at the Checkers Restaurant at 2799 Pio Nono Avenue.

A release says just before 1 a.m., a man entered the restaurant with a gun and demanded cash from the register.

The suspect was unable to get any money because employees fled when he entered the store. No on was injured.

Security cameras were able to get the suspect on camera. He is described as tall and slender, with a beard and bald head.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500 or, Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.