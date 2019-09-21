MACON, Ga. — Bibb County investigators say with the help of the community, they were able to arrest the teen accused of sexually assaulting a 79-year-old woman.

Investigator Dominique Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Saturday in the woman's home on Buford Place.

An incident report says the woman answered her door and recognized the teen from selling candy in the neighborhood.

When she went to her room to grab money, he allegedly forced his way inside, pushed her on the couch, and sexually assaulted her, according to the report.

"He threatened her and told her not to call the police," said Williams.

She says the woman called law enforcement anyway.

Williams says a deputy headed to the neighborhood found the teen matching the description Saturday afternoon. He was arrested nearly a week later.

"The victim did look at the suspect and wasn't sure if it was him at the time," said Williams.

She says at least five other neighbors offered security footage from their homes to help investigators.

"Without the help of the deputies, with their quick action, and listening to the radio, and actually looking for somebody matching that description, and the community help, I wouldn't have been able to make an arrest," said Williams.

She says the teen is being held at the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

Investigator Williams says the 16-year-old will be charged as an adult, but his name has not been released.

