20-year-old man accused in murder of metro Atlanta actor, model in apparent road rage shooting: Police

Victor Isom was arrested the same day the shooting happened. His charges were later upgraded to murder after police learned of the victim's passing.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A 20-year-old man is now behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed a metro Atlanta actor in the head in an apparent road rage shooting, College Park Police said.

It happened on August 24 at the intersection of Godby Road and West Fayetteville Road around 10:25 a.m. in College Park.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Jovan Cook, 37.

Cook was then taken to the hospital critically hurt. A family representative confirmed with 11Alive that he later died a few days later on August 29 after the shooting.

College Park Police said once investigators learned of Cook's death, Isom was then charged with felony murder.

Cook was a model and actor who made a few appearances in quite a few TV series, including an episode in "Survivor's Remorse," his IMDB profile states. The family representative said Cook was also featured on the cover of Quavo's 2018 single "Working Me."

His family released the following statement below:

He said, 'Come unto me, all who are weary and I will give you rest.' With heavy hearts, we share the untimely passing of Jovan Jerome Cook. While his mission on Earth is complete, the devoted husband, daddy, son brother and gifted model/actor forever lives.

Cook leaves behind a wife, son and two young daughters, according to the family representative.