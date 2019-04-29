HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: 8:25 a.m.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office says they arrested Hobbs around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night near Canion Place and Solomon Road in Kathleen.

They say he was arrested without incident.

Jail records show 26-year-old Kevin Leonard Hobbs was arrested by the Houston County Sheriff's Office Sunday night.

He's the man who was wanted for shooting and killing 47-year-old Danny Ray Hicks in Bonaire last week.

Investigators say Hicks was visiting friends in Houston County when he was checking on a vacant residence with a female companion. It was then the pair came across Hobbs, the suspected killer.

Hicks allegedly got into a fight with Hobbs when he was shot several times.

Hobbs is listed as being held in the Houston County Detention Center for murder, with no bond.

