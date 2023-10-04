Arrest made in shooting death of 15-year-old on Bloomfield Road

MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Macon teen on April 8, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
15-year-old Ozias Gore was killed in a drive-by shooting in the 5900 block of Bloomfield Road. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
17-year-old Raheem Seree Smith was arrested and charged with Murder in Gore’s death.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.