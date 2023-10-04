Arrest made in shooting death of 15-year-old on Bloomfield Road

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with Murder in the drive-by shooting.

MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Macon teen on April 8, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

15-year-old Ozias Gore was killed in a drive-by shooting in the 5900 block of Bloomfield Road. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

17-year-old Raheem Seree Smith was arrested and charged with Murder in Gore’s death.

The shooting is still under investigation.