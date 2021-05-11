Arrest report says 14-year-old Aiden Fucci changed story several times, blood found on clothes in bedroom

On Sunday, 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey's body was found stabbed multiple times in a wooded area in the Durbin Crossing neighborhood. Aiden Fucci has been charged.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest report obtained by First Coast News sheds new light on the circumstances police say surrounded the violent stabbing death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

Aiden Fucci, 14, was booked into a detention facility on Monday and charged with second-degree murder in the St. Johns County cheerleader's death.

The arrest report states that on Sunday, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says it received a call in reference to the missing girl.

An investigation led deputies to Fucci, although it's not clear how, and deputies say he provided an initial statement.

SJSO says Fucci later changed his story several times and made several "admissions."

The arrest report says that deputies were able to get ahold of a security video that showed two teens walking east on Saddlestone Drive around 1:45 a.m. The video later showed just one person walking west around 3:27 a.m. holding a pair of shoes, according to the report.

SJSO says Bailey was located dead on the south end of a retention pond, to the east of the culdesac of Saddlestone Drive. The report says she appeared to have a significant injury to her head and other trauma.

The report says Fucci was taken to the Sheriff's Office and placed in an interview room. While in the room, the report says his mother mentioned something about the video depicting him carrying his shoes. The report says Fucci told his mother that he took his shoes off because his feet hurt.

The report says a search warrant was executed on Fucci's home where officers found clothes consistent with the outfit observed in the video surveillance. The report states some of the items tested positive for the presence of blood.

Based on this information, deputies say that probable cause was established for homicide.

Fucci's first appearance in court was Tuesday morning.