Person arrested after allegedly blowing up Bank of America ATM: DeKalb Police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A person was arrested on Saturday after police said an ATM was blown up at a Bank of America in Lawrenceville.

DeKalb County Police Department said it happened at 2052 Lawrenceville Highway, which is a Bank of America ATM (Drive-thru), according to Google Maps.

The police department reported that someone used a pipe bomb to detonate the ATM and ran off with a bunch of cash. Later that morning, a suspect was identified and arrested near Scott Boulevard, approximately 3 miles from the Bank of America location.

Several agencies have partnered with DeKalb Police in this ongoing investigation, including the ATF and FBI.