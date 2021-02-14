Man wanted for murder arrested in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have arrested a man wanted for murder in Fulton County after an accident in Monroe County.
According to a Facebook post on the Monroe County Sheriff Office's page, on Saturday Deputies were working an accident and arrested Patrick Willis for a murder warrant in Fulton County.
Willis was taken into custody without incident and is currently in the Monroe County Jail according to the post.
We are working to learn more details and will update this story when more information becomes available.