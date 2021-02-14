Man wanted for murder arrested in Monroe County

According to a post on the Sheriff's office page, he was arrested after an accident because of a murder warrant out of Fulton County.

According to a Facebook post on the Monroe County Sheriff Office's page, on Saturday Deputies were working an accident and arrested Patrick Willis for a murder warrant in Fulton County.

Willis was taken into custody without incident and is currently in the Monroe County Jail according to the post.