Officer Dillon Vakoff was fatally shot early Sunday. The suspect and a female victim were also shot and are expected to survive, police said.

ARVADA, Colo. — An Arvada Police Department (APD) officer who was killed while responding to a family disturbance early Sunday has been identified as Dillon Michael Vakoff.

"Dillon is an example of everything that is good about a police officer," Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said at a news conference Sunday morning.

Vakoff, 27, was fatally shot when he and another officer responded to the disturbance about 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue, police said. That's located at the avenue's intersection with Marshall Street and near Inspiration Point Park.

When the officers responded, they found a chaotic scene with people in the street. While the officers tried to separate several "belligerent and uncooperative" people, the suspect fired shots that hit a female victim, Strate said.

A spokesman for Arvada Police said more details about the suspect in the shooting and the call would be released on Monday. Spokesman Dave Snelling said the suspect did have a criminal history but wouldn't elaborate on that history Sunday.

A couple at the apartment building near where the shooting happened told 9NEWS reporter Steve Staeger that they called 911 Sunday morning after a threat from one of their family members. Before police arrived, there was a confrontation out in the street in front of the apartment building.

Kelly Beaudette lives across the street from where the shooting occurred. While she said this isn’t the first time she’s heard gunfire in the area, this shooting was the closest she's experienced.

“I mean, it sounded like right outside our window, and then I hear a girl crying and screaming saying, ‘No, no,’ and just hysterics,” Beaudette recalled on Sunday afternoon. “We’ve heard gunshots, drive-by [shootings], but nothing like this.”

The officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire. The suspect shot Vakoff, and the suspect was also shot, Strate said.

The second Arvada Police officer, who was not identified, gave aid to Vakoff, who was transported to a hospital where he was declared deceased, Strate said.

The suspect, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital. He is in police custody and is expected to live.

The female victim was also taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

No other officers were injured.

Strate said that Vakoff joined the Arvada Police Department in 2019 and was training to be a SWAT officer. Before that, he was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, where he served for six years.

He was a resident of Arvada and a 2012 graduate of Ralston Valley High School.

"This is a tragic loss to this community, to this department, but most significantly to his family and loved ones," Strate said. "His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

It is with a heavy heart & deep sorrow that we inform you an Arvada Police Officer has been killed serving his community. The officer was responding to a call for service when he was killed. #ArvadaPDLODD — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) September 11, 2022

A memorial began to grow on Sunday as those in the community heard the news. Flowers, posters and cards were piled onto a police cruiser parked in front of the Arvada Police Department entrance.

Arvada native Josh Fritchell stopped by the memorial early Sunday morning with his son Alex.

“We just wanted to come out here today to pay our respects to the Arvada Police Department and the fallen officer, It’s a very tragic event and sad event,” Fritchell said as his voice began to tremble.

“It hits home with us," Fritchell continued. "We have a lot of family in law enforcement and so when stuff like this happens, it hits home.”

Bill Troyanos didn't know officer Vakoff personally, but said he witnessed the shooting last summer that claimed the life of Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley.

"This kind of rips the Band-Aid off that and brings up a lot of bad memories of that day,” Troyanos said.

"It’s just so sad. 27 years old I can’t even imagine someone’s life being cut that short.”

A patrol car is parked at the entrance of @ArvadaPolice. Some people have already dropped off flowers. #9News pic.twitter.com/5w6BT9RcsP — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaReports) September 11, 2022

Cooper London was outside the memorial for much of the afternoon. She said she knew Vakoff personally and bonded with him because she is pursuing a career in law enforcement.

“He was full of perseverance and courage and he would never back down," she said. “People paint police officers and law enforcement in such a bad light. He was one of the good guys.

"He was one of the people who would take the time out of his day if you were having a bad day… if you were having problems or issues… he’d make sure you’re okay. And he’d leave once he knew you were okay.”

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) released the following statement on the shooting:

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of Arvada officer Dillon Michael Vakoff who was tragically killed in the line of duty while responding to a call. We will continue to monitor this situation.”

