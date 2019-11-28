HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A multi-agency investigation in north Georgia has led to several federal charges and 13 arrests across two states in connection with a major criminal organization.

According to a statement from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), two search warrants were executed in Habersham County, Georgia. It led to arrests of people from both Georgia and Tennessee. Charges included Racketeering Influence Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act violations, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, firearms possession counts and numerous counts tied to illegal drugs.

Among the arrests were people that the ARDEO statement suggests were members of or associated with the Aryan Brotherhood, a criminal organization "that is involved in violence, firearms, and transportation of illegal narcotics."

Agents expect to make more arrests in the days to come but already named several suspects already in custody.

Michael Adam McGuire of Georgia faces charges of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, RICO, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of marijuana with intent and trafficking methamphetamine.

Jenni Sears of Georgia faces charges of RICO, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of marijuana with intent, and trafficking methamphetamine.

Greg Brown of Tennessee faces charges of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, two counts of RICO, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of marijuana with intent and trafficking methamphetamine.

Robert Rains of Tennessee faces charges that include two counts of RICO, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of marijuana with intent and trafficking methamphetamine.

Anthony Steven Williams of Georgia faces charges including two violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, three counts of RICO, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Allie Murray of Georgia faces charges of possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a drug object and possession of methamphetamine.

Suzan Rodgers of Georgia faces one charge of RICO.

Jordan Large of Tennessee faces two counts of RICO.

Regina Lunsford of Tennessee faces two counts of RICO.

Kevin Cosper of Georgia faces charges of obstruction of law enforcement, possession of drug objects and possession of methamphetamine.

Anthony Scott Loggins of Georgia faces charges of criminal use of an article with an altered serial number and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Albert Wheelus of Georgia is charged with possession of drug objects and possession of methamphetamine.

Timothy Goetchius of Georgia faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug objects.

