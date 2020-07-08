Former nurse accused of stealing thousands of dollars from people living at assisted living home

As an employee, she had access to all the apartments and rooms at the assisted living facility.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A former assisted facility nurse is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from patients.

Sarasota police say Yolanda Taite, 29, used the credits cards of elderly people who were cared for at the assisted living facility she worked.

The investigation began after family members told Sarasota police detectives their 99-year-old mother's credit card had been stolen, according to police. The family told police their mother couldn't use the credit card because she can't leave the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Detectives said they found charges on the card totaling $1,206.22 between May 28, 2020, and June 27, 2020.

After reviewing surveillance video, they noticed the woman on camera, believed to be Taite, make more than one purchase at a store, investigators said. That's when police said they found out the second transaction at the store was done using a credit card belonging to an 85-year-old man who also lives at the assisted living facility.

Police say they got a hold of the man's power of attorney and learned he isn't able to take care of himself and doesn't use the credit card.

Charges made between June 22 and July 9 on the man's card totaled $1,090.15.

As an employee, Taite had access to all the apartments and rooms at the assisted living facility. Police say she was hired in 2019.

After she was arrested, she was fired, according to police.

Taite faces facing charges of exploitation of the elderly and grand theft from a person 65 years or older.

Police think there might be other people out there who Taite might have stolen from. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Jessica Sullivan at 941-263-6070, email at Jessica.Sullivan@SarasotaFL.gov or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online.

