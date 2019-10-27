ATHENS, Ga. — A man has died after a noise complaint in Athens escalated to a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Several hours after the incident, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department confirmed that around 8 p.m., their officers were called to the 150 block of Royale Road in reference to the initial noise complaint. They arrived to find out that one neighbor had apparently threatened to shoot another neighbor.

Police said that a short time later, as officers searched the area, they found the other neighbor. But when they tried to question the man, 45-year-old Nan Zhao, police said he hid behind a dumpster, pulled out a handgun and opened fire on officers. The department said he fired several shots and officers returned fire, hitting the man.

The police department said its officers rendered first aid after securing the scene and the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. However, police said he succumbed to his injuries.

As per the department's policy, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting as an independent agency. The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending a preliminary review of the case.

The GBI will ultimately release its findings to the area district attorney who will then decide whether or not any charges should be filed against the officers.

GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said this is the 72nd shooting investigated by their agency in 2019.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

A body, a burning truck and the Ghostface Gangsters: 4 convicted in Mableton murder