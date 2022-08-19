WATCH | Bodycam video of arrest in shooting of 3-year-old boy near Atlanta barbershop

The incident occurred after a father and son left the Off The Hook barbershop in Castleberry Hill in early August.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police announced an arrest on Wednesday in the case of a young child who was shot in the head shortly after leaving a Castleberry Hill barbershop with his dad.

That incident happened earlier this month after the father and son left the Off The Hook barbershop.

APD posted video of the arrest of Kentavious Wright to Facebook. They said the arrest was made last Friday.

According to APD, Wright now faces charges including criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang participation, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

Police said the 3-year-old boy was in a car with his dad when shots were fired into it on Aug. 3. It happened down the road from the barbershop on Peters Street.

According to police, a car followed the father and son from the barbershop and then opened fire near the intersection with Chapel Street.

The child was in critical condition following the shooting, which police called "targeted."

APD Arrests Suspects Involved in Shooting of 3-year-old Child On 8/19/22, Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit and Zone 2 officers arrested aggravated assault suspect, Kentavious Wright (6/98) without incident. Wright was immediately transported to Public Safety Headquarters to be interviewed before being booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, Criminal Street Gang Participation, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Cruelty to Children. Previously Released: 498 Peters St. SW/3 yr. old male shot On 08/03/2022, around 4:00 pm, officers responded to 500 Peters St SW on a 3 yr. male shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The child was transported to the hospital and listed A/C/B. Investigators were notified and will work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Peters St. and Chapel St. Two suspect vehicles were located on surveillance. One of the suspect vehicles drove next to the vehicle the victim was in and fired into it, striking the victim in the head. Posted by City of Atlanta Police Department on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

11Alive's Dawn White was at the scene when a truck towed the victim's car away. You can see the passenger's side of the window smashed out below.

A tow truck is taking the victim's car away now at the fire station where the father took his toddler who was shot outside a barber shop. The two-year-old boy is in critical condition in what police believe was a targeting shooting. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/zmFsf4oBZU — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) August 3, 2022

The bare window of the victim's car reflects the feelings of a shattered community.

“It’s heartbreaking when kids are involved," a local resident said.

A local resident and advocate, who didn't want to give his name, said violence like this is unusual for this part of southwest Atlanta.

“It’s real peaceful. On this end of the block, it’s usually quiet. Everybody sticks with each other. Neighbors know business owners and so on," he said.

The community continues to deal with the toddler's shooting becoming an unintended consequence of gun violence.