1 dead, 2 injured in presumed shootout in Atlanta's Center Hill neighborhood

It happened at a residence on Center Hill Ave. early Thursday morning.

ATLANTA — One person was killed and two others injured in what police believe was a shootout inside a home in Atlanta's Center Hill neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Atlanta Police Lt. Daniel Jenson said officers received the call to a house on Center Hill Ave. around 1:30 a.m, and when they responded discovered one man dead lying in front of the home.

Two others were injured inside. Lt. Jenson described their injures as not life-threatening. They were taken to the Grady Memorial Hospital ICU, and Jenson said they were cooperating with investigators.

The preliminary investigation indicated the incident was a "shootout between the two parties," according to Jenson. He said at least 15 rounds were located on scene.

There was no word yet on what caused the shooting to break out.

Jenson said all three individuals were men who appeared to be in the 20-35 age range. He did not yet have any more identifying information.