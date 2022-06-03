Spokesperson: Following a nearby deadly triple shooting, the Atlanta Fair is upping its security

Peachtree Rides is making some adjustments to their security measures following the nearby incident.

ATLANTA — Three teenagers were shot on Saturday near the Atlanta Fair. Now a spokesperson for Peachtree Rides has come forward to explain what security measures are in place to ensure the safety of fair goers.

Cornelius Reed was at the fair Sunday with his family, and said that enough is enough.

"I've got my little ones here and my whole family, so we definitely don't need that type of incident going on anymore." Reed told 11Alive.

Chad Young, spokesperson for Peachtree Rides--the company hosting the Atlanta Fair--spoke with 11Alive's Dawn White to discuss what measures are actively being taken for every visitor's safety.

"We try to make everything safe for everybody." Young said. "It happened outside our perimeter. The local police department has expanded their patrolling area with continuous patrols."

Anyone under the age of 18 visiting the fair will now have to have a parent or guardian present, he said. Before Saturday's shooting, teenagers over 16 could come to the fair alone.

"We just want the adults to be here and be responsible for their children too." Young said. "We want everybody to have a great time, and we truly believe that the best way for that is for the parents to be here with their children."

All bags will be checked and no weapons or backpacks are allowed inside the fair, he said.

"They wand you at the gate." Young said. "They check bags. No weapons. You can't have backpacks. You can't have any of that stuff."

Patrick Wilson was also at the Atlanta Fair on Sunday, and says that the new security policy is a positive step.

"I think that's great because kids under 18 need guidance, and they need their parents in their lives." Wilson told 11Alive.

For Cornelius Reed, it is all about keeping children--like his own--safe.

"That's real good. That's excellent so that little people like this (his daughter) can be safe." He said.

A triple shooting occurred near Pryor and Bass Streets on Saturday, with officers having initially been called to the area just before 9:30 p.m., officials said. APD Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said an "escalated dispute" led to the shooting.

A 14-year-old and 19-year-old were hospitalized and are recovering following the shooting, police said. Joshua Adetunji, identified by the Fulton County medical examiner, died shortly after officers attempted to render aid on scene. He was 16 years old.

Intersections near Central Avenue and Pryor Street were blocked off following the incident, Woolfolk said. A BP gas station, located at 180 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, was one of three crime scenes. Police did not say anyone involved in the incident had been to the fair, and no arrests have been announced as of the time of this writing.