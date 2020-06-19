ATLANTA — Atlanta Police homicide detectives said they've made an arrest in connection to the deaths of three homeless Atlantans earlier this month.

Officials arrested 29-year-old David Lee Friday morning in Gwinnett County. According to police, Lee is suspected in the shooting deaths of Timothy Smith, Curtis Cockrell and Maxine McDonald.

On June 1, Atlanta Police said they found Smith, 45, under an overpass near the Baker-Highland Connector and Piedmont Avenue. He had been shot multiple times, according to police. A witness told investigators that Smith occasionally sleeps there.

On June 12, police found 56-year-old Cockrell's body under an overpass near I-20 at Windsor Street. According to police, he had also been shot multiple times.

Police said that McDonald's body was found inside a tent. She had also been shot multiple times, investigators said.

Earlier this week, police released surveillance pictures of a possible suspect, who would later be identified as Lee.

In a statement Friday morning, the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit said it wanted to thank the Gwinnett County Police West Precinct for their assistance in Lee's arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to detectives.

