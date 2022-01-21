Mother charged with murder after 1-year-old shot by another child who found gun left in the room

The incident originally happened on Harwell Road in Atlanta on Jan. 12.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta mother was arrested this week and charged with second-degree murder after her 1-year-old daughter died from being shot in the head by another child who, police said, found an unsecured gun in the house.

The incident originally happened at a residence on Harwell Road in Atlanta's Collier Heights neighborhood on Jan. 12. The baby girl died was originally taken to a hospital in critical condition for surgery, but died three days later from the gunshot wound.

Police said that the gun had been "left unsecured in a room with two small children" and that "one of the children gained access to the weapon and fired it, striking the other child."

On Friday police announced the arrest, adding in a statement that it "does not bring us solace."

"This is a horrific incident with a nightmarish outcome for everyone involved, but especially the baby who never got a chance to live a full life. When children die due to adult negligence or any other reason, it is heartbreaking," a police statement said.

The police statement said that there have "been too many times where our officers have responded to a call of a child shot... due to the negligence of adults."

The Atlanta Police Department added a plea to gun owners to secure their weapons.

"To be clear, it is not our goal to add to the tragedy in making these arrests, but we must hold those accountable who’s recklessness or complacency leads to the loss of life," APD said. "Atlanta, help us to help you. If you choose to be a gun owner, be responsible and properly secure your weapons."

Words: 260

Show on Near Me map