Officers initially did not suspect that foul play was involved, but on Friday APD arrested the infant's mother.

ATLANTA — A mother has been arrested and charged with the death of her infant, Atlanta Police said.

APD said they responded to a call of a person down around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 at 2500 Center St. NW, which is the location of the Woodland Heights apartment complex. When they got there, they found a baby-- who was not breathing.

Officers said they initially did not suspect that foul play was involved, but on Friday APD arrested the infant's mother, Doneish'a Speight, and charged her with felony murder and first-degree cruelty to children.

The baby's age was not given, nor was the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.