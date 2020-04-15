ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police lieutenant has been relieved of duties and is in jail after police accused her of driving her car into a fellow officer and bit his hand during a traffic dispute.

It happened on Friday, April 10 around 3 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank off Camp Creek Parkway, according to police.

Officials said an Atlanta Police officer was working off-duty at the bank to assist with traffic flow at the location.

Police said the officer was trying to give traffic directions to a woman - later identified as Atlanta Police Lt. Sharonne Steed - but she reportedly refused to comply with the officer's orders.

Officials said Steed continued to defy the officer's orders and ultimately bumped her vehicle into him. But when the officer tried to remove Steed from her car, police said she resisted him and bit the officer's hand.

After the confrontation, police said Steed identified herself as an Atlanta Police officer, at which point, several supervisors arrived to sort out what happened.

As a result of the investigation, several felony warrants for Steed's arrest were secured, including obstruction, aggravated assault and violation of oath by public officer.

A spokesperson for the department said Steed has been relieved of her police duties, pending adjudication of the charges against her. Officials said she turned herself over to authorities on April 14, and has been transported to the Fulton County Jail.

According to the department, Steed was a supervisor at the department’s Airport Precinct and has been with APD since July 1997.

