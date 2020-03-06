ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said charges against the officers involved in the incident where two college students were pulled from a car and tased Saturday night was never her intent.

In a letter obtained by 11Alive and confirmed by the Atlanta Police Department, Shields said they planned to conduct an internal investigation into the other officers on the scene. Two had previously been fired.

"The criminal piece was brought to my attention yesterday through a fellow employee," she wrote. "Upon receiving the information, I called the DA and strongly expressed my concern, both to the appropriateness and the timing of any charges."

RELATED: Charges filed against 6 APD officers after college students tased, pulled from car during Atlanta protests

Shields says that some agencies that were assisting APD have since pulled out, effective immediately, because "they are not comfortable with their employees being leveraged politically by the potential of also facing criminal charges."

11Alive has learned that the Clayton County Police Department, Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Cobb County Police Department, Gwinnett County Police Department and the City of South Fulton Police Department are no longer providing assistance during the protests taking place in the city this week.

Very candidly, Shields told her staff that she was being open with them because she felt they needed to know what is going on "if there is any chance of us navigating our current state safely."

She called the move by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard political.

"This does not mean for a moment that I will sit quietly by and watch our employees get swept up in the tsunami of political jockeying during an election year," Shields wrote.

She said the two officers were fired because she felt that that is what had to be done after watching the video for nearly four hours on Sunday.

She said she "went in believing our actions justified and understandable given the environment we find ourselves in; one that is highly dangerous and unpredictable."

"The more I watched and the more I listened it was apparent we were in the wrong," she wrote. "We gave conflicting instructions; we didn’t allow the driver or passenger a chance to respond – we created chaos and we escalated a low-level encounter into a space where we introduced violence. Once this occurs, we need to own it."

She said now that six officers face charges, she is "very concerned with the space we find ourselves in, both tactically and emotionally."

"Stay strong and know that we will find better days ahead," she concluded the letter with.

Photos: Atlanta Police officers charged Ivory Streeter Armon Jones Willie Sauls Lonnie Hood Jr. Roland Claud Mark Gardner

MORE HEADLINES:

Curfews in Atlanta continue through Sunday with earlier start over weekend

42 handguns stolen from Buckhead store during protests, looting

'It’s not safe for black boys to be out today': Atlanta mayor writes of fear for son on day protests began

Driver of ATV that crashed in Atlanta motorcycle officer identified, charged

Gov. Kemp says 'Georgians are filled with fear, anger and righteous impatience' but must stay peaceful