Two 15-year-olds charged in Lenox Square mall shooting that critically injured security guard, police say

Police say two suspects were outside the Westin Buckhead Atlanta hotel nearby.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting at a popular Buckhead shopping area on Sunday evening that left a security guard with critical injuries. Two 15-year-olds have been charged.

Authorities confirmed that officers were called to 3393 Peachtree Road - the address of Lenox Square mall - to reports of shots fired at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a security guard in his early 40s, who had been shot in the torso. They were able to provide aid to the guard before he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

After the shooting, police searched the area and, with help from witness statements, eventually found the two suspects outside the nearby Westin Buckhead Atlanta hotel. While they believe there may be more suspects, Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said the two caught appear to have been directly connected to the incident.

The two suspects who were detained near the scene, a boy and a girl, were arrested and are charged with:

Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder.

Armed Robbery

Aggravated Assault

Tampering with Evidence

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under the Age of 18 Years

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

"We don't know the involvement of other folks but we have based at this particular point in time, we were able to confirm that those two individuals were significantly involved and those are the two we have in custody," Peek said.

Meanwhile, police are trying to piece together what exactly happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

"Ultimately, they approached him with a gun, and so, from there, will tell us what transpired and what was going on," Peek said.

He added that they were also able to recover firearms. He said there were no other reported injuries in the incident.

The incident comes as Atlanta continues to work on tackling a crime spike across the city. It also follows a push by some in the community who want to see Buckhead split off into its own city - at least in part due to the rising crime in that area.

However, Peek said that the implementation of their current summer action plan to handle the crime spike is one major reason they were able to respond quickly.