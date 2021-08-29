APD: Officer shot man who hit person, cars with pipe after Taser had 'negative effect'

The GBI is investigating the incident.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said Sunday an officer shot a man who had hit another person and some cars with a pipe, after the officer's Taser had a "negative effect" and failed to subdue him.

The man who was shot was said to be in surgery at Grady Hospital, and his condition was unknown.

According to APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, the incident began around 5:45 a.m. with the person who had been hit with the pipe flagging down an officer.

A statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the man also smashed the person's cell phone after hitting them with the pipe.

Hampton said the officer left his patrol vehicle. According to the GBI, police allegedly gave the man "numerous verbal commands," but he continued to walk toward the officer.

Hampton said the officer then encountered the man with the pipe, deploying his Taser to "negative effect." According to the GBI, the Taser did not stop the man from advancing. The deputy chief said the officer then discharged the gun "multiple times."

The GBI is investigating a police shooting in midtown on Peachtree St near the Taco Mac and Hudson Grille. Working to learn more details right now. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/zzxjFf7pu6 — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) August 29, 2021

It was not clear how many times the man was shot, or if the he swung the pipe at the officer during the incident. Police have not yet determined his identity.

The person who was hit by the pipe and flagged down the officer sustained an injury to his arm and was taken to Grady for treatment, Hampton said.