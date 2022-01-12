$5,000 reward offered after Ring doorbell camera catches Atlanta woman beating dog

Ring doorbell camera video shows a woman beating a dog with her shoe; now police are trying to identify her.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are trying to identify a woman caught on Ring doorbell camera video beating a small white dog last month, video shows. Officers said they were called to an apartment complex at 3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW after a neighbor caught the disturbing video on December 17, 2021.

In the video, a small dog is in view and a woman comes from the opposite direction, pulls off her shoe and starts beating the dog. The dog cries in pain for more than 15 seconds as the woman lifts it off the floor and continues to violently beat the animal. She later walks out of view carrying the dog, video released by APD shows.

The woman could be the owner of the dog, an APD report reads. Records show police met with management and maintenance staff at the apartment complex. Employees were not able to identify the woman seen in the video, police said.

Authorities are now asking for help in identifying the woman seen in the video.