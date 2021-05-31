Atlanta Police release video of speeding car thief chased by state troopers

The suspect eventually crashed into a HERO truck but was soon caught.

ATLANTA — Police have taken a suspect into custody and recovered multiple guns after a chase that ended in a wreck with a HERO truck in Atlanta, Saturday.

Atlanta Police said that the incident began when officers were looking for a reported stolen Mercedes Benz GLA from a victim on Noble Creek Drive NW.

Around 5 p.m., officers near Lenox Square spotted the stolen SUV in the parking lot. Police kept the SUV under surveillance and, several hours later, a suspect walked up and drove away.

Police then alerted other officers in the area and a Georgia State Patrol trooper soon spotted the SUV as well. But police said the incident didn't end immediately when the trooper tried to stop the vehicle.

On Saturday evening, APD's A.C.E. Unit (Auto Crimes Enforcement), Phoenix and GSP, teamed up to catch a stolen vehicle suspect and recover six handguns! pic.twitter.com/kALBooYlkq — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 30, 2021

Instead, the driver attempted to escape but ultimately slammed into the back of a HERO truck along the roadside near Buford Highway and Sidney Marcus. The suspect initially attempted to get away but was caught by Atlanta officers in the area despite his alleged attempts to resist arrest.

Police said they ended up recovering six firearms, one of which was stolen on May 20 in a car break-in.