Driver shoots man, 'angry' at the way he was driving, Atlanta police say

Around 4:55 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

ATLANTA — A man was shot early Tuesday morning on Piedmont Road when police say the suspect became "angry at the victim's driving."

Atlanta Police responded to a gas station near the intersection of Piedmont Circle around 4:55 a.m. to reports of a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

An investigation led police to believe that the victim had been at the traffic light at Piedmont Road and Piedmont Circle when another driver got "angry."

Police said the suspect drove alongside him and shot him before driving away. The victim was able to call police. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

In 2021, there was an uptick in shootings along highways around metro Atlanta. Lt. Mark Riley with the Georgia Department of Public Safety previously told 11Alive that people need to be aware of their surroundings.

“If someone is following you too closely or changing lanes with you, I think a lot of times, people forget they have a brake pedal,” Riley said. “Just slow down, change lanes to the right lane and let them pass you."

Riley said in addition to staying alert, drivers should mind the rules of the road and do their best not to provoke other drivers around them.

“You don't know who has a weapon,” said Riley. “You don't know what's going through their minds and what might be a trigger for them.”