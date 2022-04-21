Atlanta Police make arrest in security guard's murder

On Tuesday, police released surveillance video of 51-year-old Anthony Frazier being shot and killed at the strip mall near 3rd Avenue and Cleveland Avenue.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police announced Thursday that they arrested the man who allegedly shot and killed a security guard, then robbed him as he lay on the ground.

Police said they caught Stanley Henderson, 31, in the area yesterday, took him into custody, interviewed him and made were able to make an arrest.

Henderson has been charged with felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault, according to Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk. Police believe that the robbery was the driving motive in the killing.

Woolfolk said he had a 12-cycle criminal history with past charges that include battery and aggravated assault.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance video of 51-year-old Anthony Frazier being shot and killed at the strip mall near 3rd Avenue and Cleveland Avenue. The suspect could be clearly seen approaching Frazier from behind.

The shocking video also shows a bystander who sat nearby as Frazier was killed and three others who appear to have come upon his body and stolen from him as he was on the ground.

Woolfolk said the case isn't closed and they are looking for the other individuals who appeared to steal from Frazier after the shooting. The homicide commander said they could face charges including tampering with evidence and theft by taking.

"If you think we're closing the book on the murder because we got the guy who pulled the trigger, you're absolutely wrong," Woolfolk said.

During the search for Henderson on Wednesday, an officer injured his knee during near the scene where the security guard was shot. APD, however, at that time did not detail what occurred at the scene.

Woolfolk said officers found him in the woodline after the foot chase, and later with the K-9 team found an "urban encampment" where they believe he had been living.

The video released to the public, the homicide commander said, was "extremely instrumental" in generating tips that led to Henderson.

He described the killing as shown in the video as "barbaric."