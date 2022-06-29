Warrants name suspect in deadly shooting of Subway worker over 'too much mayo'

Atlanta Police announced an arrest on Monday in the incident, which occurred Sunday night at the Subway store on Northside Drive just south of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ATLANTA — Arrest warrants obtained by 11Alive on Wednesday name the suspect in the shooting death of a Subway worker in downtown Atlanta over the weekend that allegedly occurred in an argument over "too much mayo" on a sandwich.

According to the warrants, the suspect is 36-year-old Melvin Williams of Atlanta.

Atlanta Police announced an arrest on Monday in the incident, which occurred Sunday night at the Subway store on Northside Drive just south of Mercedes-Benz Stadium downtown. They had not yet identified the suspect.

Williams had a first appearance on Monday and was denied bond.

The warrants do not offer much more detail on the shooting, stating only that Williams is accused of "knowingly and intentionally discharging a firearm that resulted in the death" of the worker, identified as Brittany Macon.

A second victim, identified by family as 24-year-old Jada Nicole Statum, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. As of Monday she was still in critical condition.

Macon's family said she started her job at the Subway restaurant on Northside Drive about three weeks ago. Just before that, she worked for UPS.

The restaurant owner, Willie Glenn, added that Statum's 5-year-old son was with her inside the store when it happened. The warrants list a male second victim as being shot at with Statum.

Glenn, said it all unfolded because a customer thought there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich.

“Well rounded, young ladies, really hard workers," he said. "Everyone loved them. They came to work every day and just did their jobs."

The family said Macon and Statum lived together and that Macon loved Statum’s son, who witnessed the shooting, as her own.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton with the Atlanta Police Department said this could have been avoided.