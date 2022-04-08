Man shot while playing with a gun at Atlantic Station apartment, police say

11Alive SkyTracker saw a police presence around a white car on the street across from 12 Atlantic Station and The Atlantic condos.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A man was shot while playing with a gun on Thursday at an Atlantic Station apartment.

Atlanta Police said a group was playing with a gun when it went off and injured one of them. It happened at 17th Street and State Street in an apartment. Police said the man is in critical condition at the hospital, and he was taken into surgery. The man is in his 20s, officers said.

11Alive SkyTracker saw a police presence around a white car on the street across from 12 Atlantic Station and The Atlantic condos.

Police did not say if any arrests were made or how many people were involved.

This marks the second time in a week that police have responded to an incident involving someone shot in the area.

On Sunday, a man told police that he believed a road rage incident on Interstate 85 led to a shooting that ended near Atlantic Station.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.