Man inside car shoots at armed suspect trying to open the door, gets shot himself in return fire

Surveillance video shows a person carrying a gun, seemingly pulling on the door handles of vehicles.

NEW ORLEANS — Among the violent incidents this past weekend, an exchange of gunfire between a driver and armed suspects in an Uptown neighborhood.

It's 6:30 Saturday morning, this surveillance video shows a person carrying a gun, he seemingly pulls on the door handle of the truck and the black SUV, but no luck. Another person is walking along too, also carrying a gun.

A black SUV followed the duo down Lasalle St. We don't how much later, but another neighbor catches this audio. Gunshot, after gunshot.

Then you see what appears to be the same SUV reverse down Lasalle.

According to NOPD, a 35-year-old man was inside his parked car when he saw two armed suspects with their faces covered, pulling on car door handles.

One of them approached the man's car and pulled on the door handle. The driver fired his weapon at the armed suspect, got out of the car, and ran towards a house.

The suspects started shooting, striking him in the leg.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News he saw the entire thing, then called 911.

"I was sitting in my chair about to read the paper when I heard about 10 or 15 gunshots. I saw one man across the street behind the car with a gun pointed down the street," he said.

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, there have been 101 homicide victims so far this year. There were 11 homicide victims in the last week alone.

Overall that's an 8% decrease, but it's 140% higher than this same time in 2019. There have also been 231 victims of non-fatal gunshot incidents this year.

Former NOPD Superintendent Ronal Serpas says the city is in crisis mode, and the city needs to take action, fast.

"City council and the Mayor have to give the responses that they'll be taking from police that don't have a police component they have to fill that with some other branch of Government," Serpas said.