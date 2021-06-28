'It's my only baby' | Mom pleads for justice after ATV driver leaves scene of crash where 26-year-old woman died

Newly released surveillance video shows the man driving the ATV.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for the man they said caused a young mother's death when he crashed the ATV the two were riding on into a car.

The department released surveillance video of the man Monday, in hopes that it would lead to his identity. Meanwhile, the family of the woman is still grief-stricken over her death.

The crash happened at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and St. Johns Ave in Southwest Atlanta on May 16. Atlanta Police said the driver of the ATV crashed into a car making a left-hand turn during a green light.

Niani Gibson, 26, was riding on the ATV with the man. The mother of a 4-year old-son was thrown from the ATV from the impact. The ATV driver left the scene, leaving Niani Gibson clinging to life with a fatal head injury. She died at Grady hospital the next day.

Gibson's mother, Ericka Gibson, wants the man to come forward.

"I know you’re scared. I know it wasn’t intentional, but the choice that you made to leave was intentional. And I just ask that you just, if you could just do what’s right. If you could just do what’s right," she said.

Barely able to speak through her tears, she told 11 Alive, her daughter was her only child and her life has not been the same since she died.

"No parent should have to bury their child," said Gibson.

She said she cries most days, hoping to wake up from a dream.