Sheriff's office: Father shoots, kills daughter then dies by suicide in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A father and his daughter are dead after officials said it appears he shot her then died by suicide in Cherokee County on Saturday .

Captain Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said deputies found two people dead when they responded to a shooting in the Bridge Mill subdivision around 5:45 p.m.

According to Baker, Kathryn Newhouse's father, Howard Newhouse, shot and killed her before dying by suicide.

Kathryn was 19 years old and Howard was 57. Authorities told 11Alive the entire incident transpired while Kathryn's mother was home. She was not injured.

Deputies are still on the scene investigating the shooting.