Mom of Baby Blaise, whose disappearance caused Amber Alert, speaks out after arrest made in case

Authorities say a 17-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to the 36-hour disappearance of Baby Blaise.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — After nearly three months, an arrest has been made in connection to the 36-hour disappearance of a Clarkston baby.

The kidnapping captivated the community back in November when the baby was stolen while inside of a vehicle, triggering an Amber Alert.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday by DeKalb County Schools. Baby Blaise's mother, Deonna Bray, said she's glad her family finally has closure but feels sympathy for the teen.

"I do feel bad that he put himself in this position. I wouldn’t wish jail on anyone especially at such a young age like this. Because at the end of the day, he didn’t harm my baby," said Bray.

The mother added that the most important thing to her in her son's case was always just his safe return.

“I got what I needed back. So whatever else happens after that - I don’t care," she said.

Clarkston Police said the suspect was transferred to the Dekalb County Jail and is being charged with theft and abduction. Authorities said they used DNA evidence found in the stolen vehicle to track him down.

“The vehicle was processed with the GBI. During that time, we were able to obtain a fingerprint from a piece of mail that was not associated with anyone in the family," explained Sgt. Dustin Belcher with the Clarkston Police Department.

The child was taken while inside his family's vehicle on Nov. 10, while his parents were unloading bags. Hours later, the stolen vehicle was found abandoned at a nearby apartment complex. It wouldn't be until the next day that Baby Blaise was found inside of a Clarkston resident's vehicle.

The infant's mother said the last three months have been spent celebrating her son's first birthday and spending family time together.