'Back again bandit' caught after allegedly robbing more than 20 banks across Arizona

The suspect allegedly robbed 22 banks in Arizona and one bank in Nevada in just 10 months.

True to the name deemed by police, the "back again bandit" has struck once again. This time, however, the suspect was finally arrested by officials after allegedly robbing 23 banks in 10 months and across two different states.

Richard Zumbro, 44, was arrested on Monday following a robbery at a U.S. Bank in Mesa, agents from the FBI Phoenix Field Office said.

The bandit began the spree of robberies in December 2020 at a U.S. Bank inside of a Fry's Food store in Tempe.

From there, police said the suspect committed robberies 22 more times between U.S. Banks and Desert Financial Credit Unions inside grocery stores in Arizona and once in Nevada.

Police said in each robbery, the bandit approached a bank teller and presented them with a note demanding money. After receiving the cash, the masked robber fled the area.

The robber would often hit up the same bank that he already robbed, sometimes just weeks after. Police said no one was physically injured during any of the robberies.

Zumbro was charged in a federal criminal complaint, FBI agents said.

