Baldwin County deputies intercept contraband-stuffed footballs

Four people were arrested for attempting to smuggle the contraband inside the prison.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia — Four people ended up in the Baldwin County Jail after officers "intercepted" a load of footballs stuffed with contraband that the group apparently planned to try and throw over a prison fence.

The Georgia Department of Corrections shared a photo and said it started when officers at the Baldwin State Prison noticed a car driving with no headlights on the road around the prison.

As the corrections officer approached, the car sped off. The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office soon stopped it and found five footballs stuffed with cigarettes, bags of tobacco, and cell phones. Two of the people arrested were already on probation.

The Georgia Department of Corrections offered the following advice to others: "If you have talent throwing a football, please don't waste it on contraband!"