Baldwin County deputies investigating man shot by wheelchair-bound uncle

The uncle is now in the Baldwin County jail where he is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Milledgeville Friday afternoon.

Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Major Scott Deason says it happened around 5:30 p.m. at a mobile home on Newton Drive in the Harrisburg neighborhood.

He says a wheelchair-bound man shot his nephew twice.

He got hit in the leg and back and went to the hospital.

The uncle is now in the Baldwin County jail where he is charged with one count of aggravated assault.