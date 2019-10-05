MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who ran away from his own trial.

On May 7, a jury was seated for Willis Rozier’s trial. He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of firearm possession by a convicted felon.

After the jury was seated, a recess was called with instructions to begin the trial later that afternoon.

Baldwin Sheriff's Office

Rozier never returned to the courthouse for the trial and the sheriff’s office says he’s considered to be absconded.

There is now an active bench warrant for his arrest.

Anyone who knows the location of Willis Rozier can call the sheriff’s office at 478-445-4891 (dispatch) or the tip line at 478-445-5102.

MORE FROM MILLEDGEVILLE

RELATED: VERIFY: Is Milledgeville the only city in the U.S. actually designed to be a capital city?

RELATED: Two charged, third sought in shooting at downtown Milledgeville restaurant

RELATED: 'Hoodwinked:' Milledgeville private school closes, teachers may not be paid