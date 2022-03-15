Baldwin County mayor, leaders plan anti-crime initiative to keep youth off the streets

Mayor Parham-Copelan wants people to know their concerns about safety are being heard.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Monday, Milledgeville Mayor Mary Parham-Copelan talked about a new "crime initiative" for the city and county. This is to address the recent wave of violence there.

The mayor is working with the county to create a system called the One-Eighty Teen Center. It allows people to use government buildings to host after school programs for teens and at-risk youth. Baldwin County manager Carlos Tobar started working with city leaders months ago.

"They have community programs, a teen center, tutoring, adventures, so we're looking to see if we can bring that to Baldwin County,” he says.

Tobar says the program, One-Eighty, is modeled off of one in California that's been around for 20 years.

"It has grown into something very successful. They work with about 1,000 students a month,” Tobar says. “We think this could be a very effective program for the youth and our families and community at-large."

Shanerica Tucker, a Milledgeville resident of 39 years, lost her son to gun violence two years ago, and says that this program could've probably prevented it.

"I think he could've benefited from it because, especially African-American kids, they want to fit in with the in-crowd, but some of the in-crowd is a bad in-crowd,” Tucker says.

Tucker says her son was only 16 when he was murdered. She blames that kind of violence on a lack of good role models.

"Instead of trying to show them the street life, they should be convincing them to finish school because they have mothers waiting at home waiting on them. People are not teaching them the right way,” she says.

Tucker welcomes the program so that other children can have a future.

"My son wasn't able to go get his driver's license and go to prom, be able to get older, get a job, get married, have kids -- none of that -- so it's a hard thing.