MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office in a death investigation, according to Special Agent Joe Wooten.

Baldwin County Coroner John Gonzalez said the 69-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman died early Sunday at a home off Lake Laurel Road. He would not comment on the cause of death or the circumstances.

Gonzalez said the two bodies have been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsies.

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee said he would release more information on the investigation around lunch time on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated at 13wmaz.com as more information is available.

