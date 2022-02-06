Baldwin County to install new cameras to track crime

"We have looked at what we consider hot spots. Traffic as well as crime, and we're trying to address these areas with supplements by having some cameras.”

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is about to install 10 more cameras like the ones in front of Baldwin County High School. However, they say that they won't be used to track your speed.

We went to see the public's reaction and the Sheriff's Office explains how they'll be used.

Kelsee Pounds is a cashier at Johnny McDade grocery in Milledgeville. She says there's a lot of crime.

"Like homicides, and you know, like killings and all. I mean, it hasn't been that bad lately, but you know, shooting and all that is pretty bad,” Pounds says.

She likes the idea of more cameras in the area.

"I think they should just because-- especially on this side of town-- all the crime rates and all. Make me feel safer and all,” said Pounds.

"People are gonna do what they're gonna do anyway,” says Perry Jones.

Jones has lived in Milledgeville his whole life, but he thinks the cameras are going overboard.

"Yeah, I just feel like it's invading our privacy more and more . We need to just look out for each other instead of depending on the government for everything,” Jones says.

"We hope that it's going to protect our families here, and their property as well as helping us with our crime issues,” says Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee.

Massee says they'll install 10 cameras in specific areas.

"We have looked at what we consider hot spots. Traffic as well as crime, and we're trying to address these areas with supplements by having some cameras,” he says.

Massee says county commissioners are spending $25,000 on this, but he says they're also for something else.

"Most law enforcement agencies are short, we're down 15 deputies. These cameras give us extra eyes in the community,” Massee says.

"Seven out of 10 crimes are committed in some way using a vehicle,” Major Brad King says.

King says Baldwin County has a gang, drug, and violence problem. They're working with Flock Group out of Atlanta to tackle some of it.

“This is not only for crime. With missing persons cases, amber alerts, silver alerts. All of that information is fed through the flock system.”

King says the cameras can also detect partial tags, color, and even specific damage to the car.