'The entire community is upset': Baldwin Sheriff says mobile home shot 17 times in death of 10-year-old

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin County deputies are looking for more suspects involved in the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy shot and killed in his own bed.

Sheriff Bill Massee says it happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning on Harrisburg Road. They've already made one arrest in the case.

Monday afternoon, Massee told reporters in a news conference he believes that suspect, Rodracius Stephens, and others may have shot into the home from a nearby forest.

"Everyone in our community that has found out that a 10-year-old child was killed by a criminal hiding in the woods, that shot into a trailer at 2 o'clock in the morning. I think the entire community is upset about this," he said.

Another word Massee used: outraged.

He said they're outraged someone would shoot into a trailer 17 times, killing 10-year-old Lakeview Academy student Damarion Byrd, who was asleep.

"Anything like this dramatically affects our community," Massee said. "When a 10-year-old child is killed in his bed sleeping, that's a horrible crime."

Monday afternoon, Baldwin County deputies, and officers from the Milledgeville Police Department and GBI arrested Stephens at the Heritage Inn on Columbia Street.

They don't know what led up to the shooting.

"We had probable cause to take murder warrants on Mr. Stevens. To be candid with you, we have not found any reason at this time," Massee said.

He would not give any specific information about the probable cause. Massee said he didn't want to say too much so early in the investigation.

One thing he did say: this crime shook Milledgeville, and Byrd's school community.

"He's been going to school a few years. He's got teachers. He's got administrators," he said.

Massee said he expects more arrests to happen in the coming days. He said they're already interviewing other possible suspects, and have several other leads.

Massee said he believes the home was targeted, but he doesn't know why.