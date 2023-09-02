Baldwin Sheriff's Office used Flock cameras to make arrests in home invasion shooting

"These Flock cameras have been worth their weight in gold," Major Brad King with Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia — A man was arrested in the Baldwin County home invasion on Feb. 2 using the Flock cameras, according to a release from Flock Safety.

18-year-old Syee Deon Havior was shot and killed inside his home in Milledgeville.

In the days after the shooting, multiple arrests were made, including Jarius Washington, Malik Smith and two juveniles.

The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office credits the cameras installed last summer with helping them make arrests in the case.

"These Flock cameras have been worth their weight in gold," Major Brad King with Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said. "They've helped us not just with this case but with numerous other cases also in the short time (the cameras) have been available."

The solar power cameras do not record any video but take still images of license plates.

Houston County Board of Commission recently approved 75 to 100 new FLOCK cameras for the entire county.

"It doesn't have facial recognition software. It's not set up for stop lights or stop signs. It doesn't track your speed. It doesn't even have the capability to tell you how fast your vehicle is going," Houston County District Attorney William Kendall told 13WMAZ in December. "Nobody is sitting at a computer watching live streams of photos coming in. There has to be a purpose for the search. It has to be associated with a particular case, and those search results obviously have to be vetted by a law enforcement person."

Sheriff David Davis with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says his office recently applied for a state grant to install 150 Flock cameras around the county.

Monroe County and the City of Warner Robins also utilize Flock cameras.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office at (478)-445-4891 or the GBI regional investigative office in Milledgeville at (478)-445-4173.