Man shoots kidnapping victim, then Georgia sheriff's deputy

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — A possible kidnapping victim and a Banks County sheriff's deputy are both recovering after an early morning shooting on Tuesday. It is the second shooting involving a law enforcement officer in Georgia in the last 24 hours.

The sheriff's office said the deputy was on routine patrol when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel.

"It is believed that the deputies identified a person of interest in an out-of-state kidnapping," the sheriff's office wrote on social media.

During the encounter, the sheriff's office said the suspect pulled out a gun and "abruptly shot his victim." That's when they said deputies responded with gunfire.

"As gunfire exchanged, a deputy was shot in the hand and vest. The suspect received multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital," they wrote.

The deputy suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The kidnapping victim was also transported to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

Sheriff Carlton Speed said they requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in the case.