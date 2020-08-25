Months after murder of 83-year-old widow, authorities make 2 arrests

A news conference is being held on Wednesday about the case at 10 a.m.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — More than three months after the murder of an 83-year-old woman, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday they have two people in custody.

Little details were made available about the individuals in custody, but authorities did say they have been arrested. A news conference is being held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. about the case.

Authorities said family members have been notified of the arrests.

Gibson was found back then after being shot. Investigators said previously that someone killed the 83-year-old that Saturday, a day before her family had planned to meet at her home to celebrate Mother's Day.

Authorities said she talked with her family around the same time every night, and they began to worry when they couldn't reach her by phone on Saturday night.

A family friend went to check on her and discovered her dead, authorities said.

It has been a long time coming as deputies investigated the case. Gibson was loved by so many in the community.

The sheriff's office has received several tips about the crime since the murder, according to CCSO Investigator Ashley Hulsey, but none of the tips had helped solve the case.

"So many people knew this lady, loved her. They're very upset," Hulsey said. "They definitely want someone to pay for what has happened to her and we just want justice for the family."