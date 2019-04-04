HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect accused of shooting two Henry County police officers has barricaded himself inside a home in the Eagle Ridge subdivision with a 16-year-old boy, according to family on scene.

Danielle Woodruff told 11Alive’s Jennifer Bellamy that her cousin, a 39-year-old woman, is outside the home trying to talk to the suspect, who is the father of her unborn child. The woman is 8 months pregnant and due at the end of the month, according to Woodruff.

She said that the suspect, who is barricaded inside a home, is holding the woman’s 16-year-old son with him. At one point Woodruff said that he held a gun to the boy’s head.

According to Henry County Police Captain Joey Smith, the suspect told police he would let the boy go, but he has not done so yet.

The situation is ongoing at the Eagle Ridge subdivision in Stockbridge.

According to Henry County spokesperson Melissa Robinson, officers were called to the home in the Eagle Ridge subdivision in Stockbridge after a woman opened the garage door and saw blood on the floor at about 10:46 a.m. Thursday.

The two officers arrived and made contact with the woman, who said was concerned about a family member inside the home, according to Henry County Police Capt. Joey Smith. The officers forced entry and gunfire erupted.

"The two officers that were struck did not exchange fire," Smith said. "I do not believe any agencies have returned fire."

The officers, who have not been identified, "likely assisted each other" in getting out of the home alive, Smith said. One officer was struck in the hand and the other officer was struck in the upper torso and hip area.

They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in "serious" condition but are now stable with non-life threatening injuries.

Both are veteran officers who have each been with the department for about seven years. Both men are in their thirties and their families have been notified, Smith said.

The family of one of the officers said he is an Army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan. They spoke to 11Alive's Jon Shirek as they waited for news outside Grady Hospital in Atlanta.

According to the GBI, this is the 28th officer-involved shooting in Georgia in 2019.