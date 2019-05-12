BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Barrow County authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for an absconded sex offender who may still be in the county.

The sheriff's office released a notice around 4:30 p.m. that Matthew Ryan Rakestraw was missing. Rakestraw is described as being a white male who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Rakestraw was convicted of felony statutory rape in 2009 which is listed in Georgia as "sexual intercourse with any person under the age of 16 years and not their spouse." The photo provided by the sheriff's office was taken in October and is in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Sex Offender Registry.

Matthew Ryan Rakestraw

Barrow County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information regarding Rakestraw's location is asked to call Investigator J. Bole at 770-307-3080 Ext. 5811 or email jbole@barrowsheriff.com.

Stay updated! Download the new and improved 11Alive News app to receive breaking news notifications throughout the day! Sign up for the Speed Feed newsletter to get a curated email each day at noon!

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder