STATHAM, Ga. — Authorities have identified a woman whose body was found after deputies followed a trail of blood into a Statham, Georgia home. Now, someone's in custody in connection with the discovery.

Barrow County said on Wednesday that the woman who they found inside a home on Goldshore Way on Sunday was 36-year-old Brittnie Aaron Patterson. And while an autopsy has been performed on Patterson by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the final autopsy report hasn't been released.

The news comes after Patterson's body was first noticed by a neighbor who saw suspected blood in the driveway in front of the home. Deputies arrived and followed a trail of the dark stains - some in the shape of a human foot - which led to the front door of the residence. Through the window, they saw more.

From there, they entered the home and found the victim, later identified as Patterson, who had already died from as-of-yet unreleased injuries.

At the time, police said there was no threat to the public at the time. On Wednesday, they announced the arrest of Patterson's boyfriend, 46-year-old William Andrew Kinsey.

He has since been charged with serious injury by motor vehicle and reckless driving; though, the sheriff's office said he may face additional charges as the investigation unfolds.

Kinsey is being held at the Barrow County Jail on the charges. The sheriff's office said it hopes to release more information as it becomes available.

