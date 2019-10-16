WHITE, Georgia — A man who is used to putting out fires -- set his own -- but first, he burglarized the home in which the fire was set.

Bartow County Firefighter Cary Wolf, 36, allegedly burglarized a home off Old Mill Road in White, Ga. on Oct. 4, stole multiple items and pawned at a local pawn shop.

The 1,589 square-foot home was completely destroyed by the blaze, which spread to the wooded area around the home resulting in a wildfire.

He is charged with 16 felonies, including one count each of first degree arson, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, violation of oath by a public officer and arson of woodlands. He's also facing three counts of burglary, five counts of theft by receiving and three counts of theft by deception.

He is currently being held in Bartow County Jail without bond.

Investigators with the Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office are assisting the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, Bartow County Fire Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with this investigation.

First Degree Arson is a felony punishable by a fine of no more than $50,000 or by a prison term between one and twenty years, or both.

