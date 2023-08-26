1 arrested in connection to 22-year-old influencer's death: Cobb Police

Beauty Couch was found dead in the woods near her home on Jerkins Boulevard and Landers Street in Austell on Wednesday.

AUSTELL, Ga. — An arrest has been made in connection to the death of 22-year-old influencer Beauty Couch, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Cobb Police said its detectives were notified Saturday that 21-year-old Eugene Louis-Jocques, from Florida, was taken into custody in Louisiana by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Proactive Enforcement Unit.

Louis-Jocques faces murder, arson and aggravated assault charges. He's currently in custody at the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility-- awaiting extradition to Cobb County, police said.

Couch was found dead in the woods near her home on Jerkins Boulevard and Landers Street in Austell on Wednesday. Fire crews initially responded to the area for a brush fire and found a car fully engulfed in flames-- with Beauty's body next to it.

11Alive spoke with Beauty's mother, Kimberly Couch, on Friday. She said their family was devastated after hearing gruesome details of the 22-year-old's death.

"They took my baby’s last breath. Why would they do that? Why would they do this to my baby? That’s my baby, they took my heart away from me," Kimberly previously said.

Her parents realized she had not been seen since the morning before leading fire officials to soon find the gruesome discovery.

Beauty gained notoriety after winning several skating competitions where she also showcased her dance skills.

"I can’t imagine her being in this situation at all because she was so lovable, so caring, so fun, and so amazing. She impacted a lot of people and she did nothing to anybody for anyone to want to do her like this," her sister Leila Brown said.

Brown could not hold back her emotions after hearing of her sister's death.